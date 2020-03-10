Jay Senkerik

Jay Senkerik

In Loving Memory

SENKERIK, Jay J.

April 1, 1971 - March 10, 2018

Precious Memories

How They Comfort Us.

Our Beloved Jay, Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle

and Friend to many.

Time has not healed our heartache. Yet each day when we recall your Smile and reflect on your Goodness, our Hearts are comforted, our Hopes are raised, and our Souls are inspired to continue your Goodness.

You can be proud of your sons

who follow closely in your footsteps.

Kourtney, Andy, Kyle and your many, many, relatives and friends.

