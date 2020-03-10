Jay Senkerik

In Loving Memory
SENKERIK, Jay J.
April 1, 1971 - March 10, 2018
Precious Memories
How They Comfort Us.
--
Our Beloved Jay, Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle
and Friend to many.
--
Time has not healed our heartache. Yet each day when we recall your Smile and reflect on your Goodness, our Hearts are comforted, our Hopes are raised, and our Souls are inspired to continue your Goodness.
--
You can be proud of your sons
who follow closely in your footsteps.
--
Kourtney, Andy, Kyle and your many, many, relatives and friends.