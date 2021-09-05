Jayne Shaffer

 Skip to main content
SHAFFER, Jayne Ann

Please join us for Jayne Ann Shaffer's

Celebration of Life

on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

--

We would love to have you stop by

anytime between 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

and honor our beloved wife,

mother, grandmother, and friend.

We look forward to remembering her with

stories, laughs, drinks and food.

Please contact us at (520) 296-8100

for more information.

