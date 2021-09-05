Jayne Shaffer

SHAFFER, Jayne Ann
Celebration of Life
Please join us for Jayne Ann Shaffer's
Celebration of Life
on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
--
We would love to have you stop by
anytime between 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
and honor our beloved wife,
mother, grandmother, and friend.
We look forward to remembering her with
stories, laughs, drinks and food.
Please contact us at (520) 296-8100
for more information.
