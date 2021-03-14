Jayne Shaffer

born in Columbus, Ohio on September 19, 1947, passed away on February 26, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. Jayne is preceded in death by her parents, George and Victoria Dinkelaker. She is survived by her husband, Fred Shaffer; sister, Pamella Little; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Michael Danker; her granddaughter, Samantha Danker and her beloved dog Bella. Jayne and Fred were married in 1967 and moved to Tucson in 1973. After earning her CPA and working at TUSD as the finance director, she joined Fred in his CPA practice, and was later joined by her daughter. Never afraid to voice her opinion, she loved working with her clients who became friends and family. Known by many as Mugga, as she was dubbed by her granddaughter, she was an inspiring, loving and elegant woman. Her family wants to know why she could not have waited until "after tax season." A celebration of life will be held in September. Remembrances may be made to Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.