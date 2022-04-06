Jean Brady of Tucson died on August 14, 2021, at the age of 89. She was born in Ontario, Canada on May 9, 1932, to Dr. P.J.F. Houston and Edna E. Carter Houston. She taught for the East York Board of Education, and then moved to Tucson and became an American citizen in 1975 when she married the Rev. Dr. DeWitt Joseph Brady, who preceded her in death in 2007. She was a member of the Church of the Painted Hills United Church of Christ, Alpha Delta Kappa, PEO Sisterhood, AAUW, and the Canadian College of Teachers. She is interred next to Rev. Brady at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 9th at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Painted Hills, 3295 West Speedway Blvd., Tucson. The church invites anyone touched by the lives of the Brady's to join them for this time of remembrance. In lieu of flowers, please donate a book in Jean's memory to your local Public Library. Arrangements by Evergreen.