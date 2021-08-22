Jean Brown

BROWN, Jean Hall

1926 - 2021

Jean Hall Brown, beloved wife of Chester J. Brown (deceased 2005) passed away on August 15, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. Jean grew up in Mesilla Park, New Mexico, the daughter of John and Edith Malcolm Hall. She was valedictorian of her graduating class at Las Cruces High School and attended New Mexico College of Agriculture and Mechanic Arts (now New Mexico State University) and the University of Arizona. Jean also held teaching certificates with the National Standards Council of American Embroiderers.

She was a charter member of the Tucson Quilters Guild, a member of the Tucson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, serving as vice regent and acting regent and a member of the National Associated Daughters of Early American Witches (descended from Samuel Wardwell), and the Alford American Family Association. She retired as Administrative Assistant of Landsun Homes, Inc., a Methodist retirement community in Carlsbad, New Mexico in 1985. She lived in Tucson from 1964-1977 and 1985-present for a total of 49 years.