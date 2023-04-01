Jean Margaret Dalton (1940-2023) was born in Leeds, England and immigrated to the US in 1962 residing across the US including NJ, IL, PA, MA and finally Tucson, AZ making friends and exploring the local culture in every location. Jean was a graduate of Hull University majoring in French, with Latin and Swedish as minors. Later Jean started in a PhD program in French Literature and also became a teaching assistant at SUNY Buffalo. After stepping away to devote time to raising a family, Jean pursued a number of career paths including as a translator, banking and as a legal assistant. Upon retirement, Jean volunteered at the local hospitals. Jean enjoyed varied interests including reading, gourmet cooking and crossword puzzles. She loved attending the symphony, theater and other performances. She also enjoyed tennis and hiking. Hiking in retirement was an active way for Jean to explore the world. She experienced mountain ranges all over the world including Patagonia, Sierra Nevada, the Alps, the Pyrenees and the Rockies. Throughout her life, Jean had a love of travel. In her early years, this included hitch hiking throughout Europe and later setting out to reach as many parts of the world as possible. At the time of her death, Jean had travelled to over 115 countries and all 7 continents collecting memories and mementos along the way. With the love of her family, Jean died peacefully on March 26, 2023. Jean is survived by her husband of 61 years Colin and her children Carolyn and Craig. A celebration of life will be planned for the fall. Angel Valley Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.