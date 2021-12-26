Jean Farmer

FARMER, Jean Marie Christie

12/04/1921 - 12/16/2021

Jean Marie Christie Farmer passed away peacefully at the age of 100 on December 16, 2021. She is survived by her sons, Neal (Debby) of Birch Bay, WA, and Greg of Boise, ID; grandsons, Kevin and Justin (Elizabeth) and great- grandchildren, Iris and Henry. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Dave Christie; sister, Lois Hudson; husband, Lee and son, Bruce (Laura).

Jean was born in Glendale, CA on December 4, 1921. She grew up on the lake at Carter Lake, Iowa, where she developed a lifelong love of being around water and being in a boat on the water. One of the most significant qualities her mother Hazel taught her was to be optimistic, which Jean embraced throughout her long life. Jean graduated from Central HS in Omaha, Nebraska, and attended the University of Nebraska. There she was an Alpha Phi, was inducted into Mortar Board, voted homecoming queen, and met and married Lee Farmer, her husband for 78 years. They had three boys and settled in Tucson, AZ. Favorite summer vacations were spent camping and fishing in the White Mountains. (She loved being in a boat on the lakes!)

After raising three boys, Jean returned to the University of Arizona to earn her BS degree in Home Economic Education. She then taught Home Ec. at Amphi HS for 17 years. She always enjoyed seeing her former students around Tucson and learning what they were doing. Jean was an active member and volunteer for St. Andrews Presbyterian church and the BQ chapter of PEO. After retiring, she and Lee traveled throughout the US and Europe. She enjoyed visiting the National Parks and traveling via Elderhostel. She loved spending time at their cabin in Pinetop. She was a lifelong learner and always interested in what others were doing. She continued trying new recipes and sewing into her late 90's. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers Jean requests donations to the PEO education fund or your favorite charity. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.