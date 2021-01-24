KELSO, Jean
Blessed to be a Blessing
Our beloved Jean Kelso, passed away during the early hours of December 16, 2020 at the spunky young age of 88.
She was preceded in everlasting life by her loving husband, Wm Keith Kelso; mother, father and brother. She is survived by her five children (and spouses): Gary Stirk (Martha), Linda Pryor (Russell), Nancy Houghtby (Dennis), Gail Gielenz and Mike Kelso (Rae Lynn). Over her lifetime she remained close to her nieces, Jamie Casey (Jon) and Julie Wilhem (Jim). She was a proud and devoted grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of 12 and by the grace of God, a great-great-grandmother shortly before her passing.
Jean would comment on how full her calendar was. When asked, "who makes your schedule?", she would chuckle and say, "I do," and keep moving forward. She was not one to let grass grow under her feet.
In her early years she was active in a roller skating club and competitive roller skating. An avid knitter, she used her talent to bless family, friends and acquaintances with her work. If she knew of an expecting mom, she got busy making a baby blanket. She enjoyed bowling, playing bridge and meeting for bible study with friends. She was active in NARFE (dedicated to improving the benefits of active and retired federal employees, their spouses and survivors) and PEO (a philanthropic organization where women CELEBRATE the advancement of women; EDUCATE women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College and MOTIVATE women to achieve their highest aspirations).
She made no secret of her love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Dedicating much of her life as a faithful servant. She trained in Stephen Ministries, where she learned to care for others who were facing some crisis in life. She gave much of her time, talents and resources serving her church family at LIGHT THE WAY LUTHERAN CHURCH in Tucson and outreach ministries in the community and around the world to give those in need a hand up and spread the Living Word of God.
To all who touched her life in any way, know that you have blessed her. Her family would like to thank all those who have sent their embrace, prayers and flowers to honor her passing. It was her wish that any financial remembrances be made to bless her church family at LIGHT THE WAY LUTHERAN CHURCH and preschool in Tucson. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
"She will be missed by all, and forgotten by none"