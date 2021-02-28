Jean Kreyche

KREYCHE, Jean Marie Schneider
73, passed away unexpectedly in her home on February 23, 2021. Born on January 29, 1948 in Ravenna, OH, to Leo and Betty (Francis) Schneider, Jean was a graduate of Ravenna High school ('66) and Kent State University ('70). In 1977 she married Michael Kreyche in Hamlin, West Virginia; the couple remained together in loving partnership for 44 years. Jean lived a life of service to others in every sense. As a teacher, humanitarian, and active member of the recovery community, she touched the lives of countless people. Her generosity of spirit, unconditional love, and deep wells of compassion will not soon be forgotten.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Betty, and survived by her husband, Michael; three daughters and their respective partners, Jessica and Brian Larson, Carrie Mae Rose and Kenny Wistuk, Emma Kreyche and James Gatherer; granddaughter, Aurelia; sisters, Carol Martin and Nancy Sorboro; as well as many extended family members and friends. Services will be held at a later date when family and friends can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Colibri Center, Humane Borders, Inc., Tucson Samaritans or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.