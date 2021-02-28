Jean Kreyche

73, passed away unexpectedly in her home on February 23, 2021. Born on January 29, 1948 in Ravenna, OH, to Leo and Betty (Francis) Schneider, Jean was a graduate of Ravenna High school ('66) and Kent State University ('70). In 1977 she married Michael Kreyche in Hamlin, West Virginia; the couple remained together in loving partnership for 44 years. Jean lived a life of service to others in every sense. As a teacher, humanitarian, and active member of the recovery community, she touched the lives of countless people. Her generosity of spirit, unconditional love, and deep wells of compassion will not soon be forgotten.