Jean Krygelski

  • Updated

On June 4th, 2022, an angel was called back to heaven. Jean Nolan Krygelski (born Nellie Jean Nolan), 74, passed away at her home with her family at her side. She is survived by her husband, John David Krygelski; her children Michael John Nolan, Karin Krygelski Nolan (David Willard), and Sara Nolan McCallum (Jeff); and six grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her father, Michael Earl Nolan and her mother, Nellie Ahee Nolan.

