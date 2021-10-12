Jean Prugh

PRUGH, Jean

89, of Tucson passed away in her sleep on October 7, 2021, peacefully at home with family at her side.

Jean was born September 18, 1932 in Edgeware, England to Alfred and Mabel Challis. As a child, she witnessed first-hand the Battle of Britain and had memories of taking shelter from German bombers. After the war ended, she studied Art at Kingston College. She also became quite an auto enthusiast and loved going to races at Silverstone, Brands Hatch, and Le-Mans.

At age 25 she adventured to Bermuda, met Richard W. Prugh, were soon married and she moved to the States. They lived on the shore of Greenwood Lake in New Jersey where they had two boys, David and Kenneth. They eventually settled down near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where Jean had a very successful career as an Interior Designer, working for clients up and down the East coast. Very athletic, she enjoyed water-skiing, tennis, and squash - and was awarded the 1971 Achievement Bowl from the US Squash Association.