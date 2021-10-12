Jean Prugh

PRUGH, Jean
89, of Tucson passed away in her sleep on October 7, 2021, peacefully at home with family at her side.
Jean was born September 18, 1932 in Edgeware, England to Alfred and Mabel Challis. As a child, she witnessed first-hand the Battle of Britain and had memories of taking shelter from German bombers. After the war ended, she studied Art at Kingston College. She also became quite an auto enthusiast and loved going to races at Silverstone, Brands Hatch, and Le-Mans.
At age 25 she adventured to Bermuda, met Richard W. Prugh, were soon married and she moved to the States. They lived on the shore of Greenwood Lake in New Jersey where they had two boys, David and Kenneth. They eventually settled down near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where Jean had a very successful career as an Interior Designer, working for clients up and down the East coast. Very athletic, she enjoyed water-skiing, tennis, and squash - and was awarded the 1971 Achievement Bowl from the US Squash Association.
Following her divorce, Jean's love of the Native American culture brought her to Santa Fe where a strong bond grew with the local Jemez Indians, and her spiritual life grew dramatically. She later moved to Tucson where she continued helping others spiritually. She authored several books about her spiritual journeys and belonged to a local writer's group. Jean also made many friends playing golf and always looked forward to playing with her women's golf club at Dorado.
She was independent and adventurous and was fortunate enough to travel to Machu Picchu, Zimbabwe, and Alaska, but her favorite place was probably her patio with a view of the Catalinas. Jean is survived by former husband, Richard; sons, David and Ann Prugh, Kenneth and Ellen Prugh; three grandchildren, Jacob Prugh, Hannah O'Bannion (Raymond) and Elanah Prugh and one great-granddaughter, Abigail Rae O'Bannion.
Jean's wishes to be cremated are being handled by the ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. A memorial Celebration of her life is planned for Friday, October 29, 2021, in Tucson. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, should please be sent to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD.