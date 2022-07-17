Jean Rowley

age 94, of Tucson, Arizona. Jean was a pianist, organist, choir member and director of the bell choir. She was a pastor's wife for 71 years. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Richard F. Rowley; son, Dr. Mark C. Rowley, M.D., his wife, Dr. Michele Rowley M.D.; granddaughter, Emily (Aram) Krueger; granddaughter, Gwen Rowley and adopted daughter, Dr. Jeanie Bronconi, M.D. She is preceded in death by grandson, Ben Busby-Collins. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 18, 2022, 10:00 a.m., Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, Arizona, followed by interment at East Lawn Palms Cemetery. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.