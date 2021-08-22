The family of Nora Jean Smith announces with great sorrow her passing on August 13, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Tim; daughter, Jackie; sons, John (Cherie) and Doug; grandsons, Clint (Jen) and Jon; granddaughters, Marie and Megan (Derek) and six great-grandchildren, Michael, AJ, Matt, Cody, Chris and Ryan. Jean was preceded by her beloved son, Rodger.