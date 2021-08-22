 Skip to main content
SMITH, Jean

The family of Nora Jean Smith announces with great sorrow her passing on August 13, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Tim; daughter, Jackie; sons, John (Cherie) and Doug; grandsons, Clint (Jen) and Jon; granddaughters, Marie and Megan (Derek) and six great-grandchildren, Michael, AJ, Matt, Cody, Chris and Ryan. Jean was preceded by her beloved son, Rodger.

She was loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A Visitation is planned for Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, her Funeral Service at 9:00 a.m. and a reception immediately following.

