Jean Waddle

Jean Ann Waddle (Harding) passed the morning of June 28th into the welcoming embrace of her Savior. Surrounded by her family, she lifted her eyes one final time unto her beloved Catalina Mountains knowing the Lord would preserve her soul forevermore. Jean was born June 19, 1938 the only daughter of four siblings to Harold and Mae Harding in Wausau, Wisconsin. Ever independent, Jean moved to Chicago directly after high school. She found work as a typist for Corporate Woolworth's on Upper Wacker drive and worked as a radiology technician at Michael Reese Hospital. Jean met John Waddle on a blind date. John was living above an Italian restaurant on Rush Street. Although he smelled "like a pizza shop," she found him "adorable." They married in 1957 on the Northwestern University campus at Howes Chapel. After the birth of their first child Lori, John graduated from dental school and entered the Naval Dental Corps at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. There they welcomed their second daughter, Denise. Jean had always abhorred the profound cold weather of Wisconsin, and the June gloom of the pacific coast left her in search of warmer weather. Ultimately, they moved to John's hometown of Tucson, Arizona where they had their son, Brian Jean fell in love with the Old Pueblo and became a social fixture. She created a warm and loving home where she graciously hosted innumerable social events. Jean was committed to the advancement of women. She was active in the leadership of the Junior League of Tucson for decades. She volunteered annually at their rummage sales and was involved with many of their projects including the restoration of the Cordova house. Similarly, Jean was dedicated to her friends at the Mesquite Garden Club and Tucson Philanthropic Educational Organization. She relished jetsetting with her "fab four" girl friends on shopping sprees from Hong Kong to Beverly Hills. In her younger years, she was competitive in tennis and socialized with her friends at the River Racquet Club. Jean and John were soulmates for 63 years. They had complimentary adventurous spirits and a voracious zest for life. They were avid skiers. Jean treasured their trips to Aspen, Telluride, Salt Lake City, and they even skied the Dolomites in the Italian Alps. They were enamored with Europe. Jean especially loved her walks on the Seine River in Paris, jaunts to the lavender fields in the South of France, and her excursions to the gardens of England. In their forties, John and Jean took scuba lessons and traveled extensively on dive trips. They explored the seas from the Blue Hole in Belize to the wreck of the Rhone in the Virgin Islands and always back to their many favorite dive sites in San Carlos, Mexico. As recently as last October, Jean traveled to San Carlos and the island of Leon Echado to commit John's ashes to the Sea of Cortez. Jean's Lutheran faith was integral to every aspect of her life. She was dedicated to helping others whether it was with meals on wheels or taking communion to the homebound. She took great pride in guiding her children through their catechism. Jean was a member of the Altar Guild at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Tanque Verde Lutheran Church, and the Lutheran Church of the Foothills. Above all, Jean's greatest joy in life was her eight grandchildren who knew her as their Nene. She would demonstrate the patience of Job with each of them, always willing to babysit during the best of times and the worst of times. From soccer games to graduations, she was always there to cheer and encourage her beloved eight. From her home overlooking Tucson, she would share her passion for art and regale her grandchildren with stories of her travels to the great museums of the world. She instilled in all generations her admiration for the southwestern art in her thoughtfully curated collections. Jean would often plan trips around unique art exhibitions in Los Angeles, New York City, Washington DC, London and Paris, always inviting family to join. Jean is survived by her children Lori (Marshall Williamson), Denise (Chris McCarty) and Brian (Linda Waddle). Her pride of grandchildren include Heidi (Paul Honan) and Holli (Jake Rockland) Williamson, Stephen (Lauren Actkinson), Madelyn, Patrick and Joey McCarty, Scotty and Emily Waddle. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Philanthropic Educational Organization of Tucson. Memorial is to be held the last week of October in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico wherein Jean will join John near the island of Leon Echado.