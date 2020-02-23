Jean Wadman

WADMAN, Jean L.
Passed away on February 10, 2020. Born on August 8, 1922 in Chicago, Illinois, she grew up in Oak Park, IL and raised her family in Downers Grove, IL. Jean discovered her passion for teaching in her forties when she helped out her daughter's Girl Scout troop. At the age of 45 she went back to college, earned her bachelor's degree, and taught elementary school until her retirement in 1985. She always stated she loved her job so much she'd have worked for free.
Retiring to Tucson in 1986, Jean continued working with children, sharing her enthusiasm as a docent at the University of Arizona Art Museum, a docent at the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, and as a substitute teacher/teaching assistant in the Marana School District.
However, nothing filled her with more joy than her title of "Darling" to Colin, Abby, Rachel, Rebekah, Kate, Jacob, Kevin and Isaac. She taught them the importance of family, the love of nature and the skill of shopping at a national park's gift shop.
Preceded in death by her husband, Milt, she left decades of fond memories for her sister and best friend, Helen Day; her sons, Joel (Sherri) and Jeff (Susan) and daughter, Tricia (Norman).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Arizona Border Collie Rescue, Southern Arizona Humane Society or she'd be most happy to just have you share some time with a child.
The family wants to thank the wonderful Clare Bridge staff at Brookdale Santa Catalina - you provided amazing care these past two years. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.