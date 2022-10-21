Jeane Liske

JEANE MARIE LISKE, age 83, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was the youngest of three children, born in Detroit, Michigan, to Roche and Genevieve Finnigan. She graduated from Shrine of the Little Flower High School and attended Michigan State University to become a Registered Medical Technologist, and ultimately became a stay-at-home mother when she had children. Jeane was married to her husband, Joe, for 63 years and had four children, David, Diane Picket (deceased), Kevin, Gregg. She also had six grandchildren, Scott Liske, Christopher Pickett, Jessica Whiteside, Emily Wallace, Penelope Liske, Sandeep Liske, and two great-grandchildren, Sydney Whiteside and Bentley Hadden. Jeane lived most of her married life in California. After Joe retired, they moved to Saddlebrooke, Arizona, where she was very happy. She enjoyed the friendships she made there and the many activities, particularly canasta, bunco, and golf with the Saddlebrooke Lady Niners. She also loved to travel, and a cruise was something she always looked forward to, as well as vacations in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains. In 2021, Jeane and Joe moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, to be closer to family. Hers was a life well-lived, and she will be greatly missed by family and friends. On Friday, October 28th, there will be a recitation of the rosary at 10:30AM followed by a mass at 11:00AM at Santa Catalina Catholic Church, 14380 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, Arizona 85739. A reception will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Jeane's name to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.