McGEE, Jeanene Theresa
79, of Catalina, AZ passed away August 17, 2019 surrounded by family. Survived by her husband of 62 years, Alfred J. McGee (Mac), six children, Colleen (Chuck), Cathleen (Keith), Michael (Cindy), Carleen, Charleen (Rick) and Mark (Sue); two sisters, Patria and Judy (Bob); one brother-in-law, Todd; 25 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Albe and Mabel LaVallee; sister, Susan and granddaughter, Andrea. Please contact family members for Celebration of Life details. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation of your choosing.