Jeanette Dalke

Dalke, Jeanette H.
Jean Dalke died peacefully March 18, 2022 in her home in Plfugerville, Texas. Born Anita Jeanette Harper, she grew up in Hutchinson Kansas, raised her family in Homewood/Flossmoor Illinois, and lived most of her life in Tucson Arizona.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Dalke and Deborah Dalke Campbell, and her grandchildren, Jeremy Michael Dalke Roggow, Jessica (Jessa) Christine Dalke Roggow, Katherine (Katie) Abolt Parks. She was preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Terry Jean Dalke.
Services will be April 23 at 2 pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 400 E University Blvd, Tucson. Arrangements by Falcon Family Funeral and Cremation.