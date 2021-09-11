Jeanette Savard

of Tucson, AZ was called home to our Lord August 24, 2021. She was born September 1, 1941 in Denver, CO. She will be dearly missed by her husband, John Pierre Savard; children, Veronica (Ken), Jacques, Jean (Pam), Jon (Tylene) and Caterina; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; siblings, Anna and John. Celebration of life at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Tucson Bible Church, 111 N. Sarnoff Dr., Tucson, AZ 85710 and broadcast live on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TucsonBibleChurch In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeanette's honor to Tucson Bible Church https://tucsonbiblechurch.org/donate