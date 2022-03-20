Jeanne Broome

Broome, Jeanne

We are heartbroken that our sweet Jeanne passed away February 21, 2022. She went peacefully at home surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an exceptional person and left an impression on everyone. She married the love of her life, Bob in 1954. She became the mother of multitudes. Family lore has it that she wanted six children, Bob wanted none and she thought five was a good compromise.

Jeanne created a welcoming home and always had music, cheese crisps and orange juice on tap. Jeanne was a docent at the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum for 35 years. Jeanne loved hiking, book clubs and party planning. She traveled the world and was always exploring. She hiked down and rafted out of the Grand Canyon for her 75th birthday!

Jeanne had boundless energy, endless positivity and a megawatt smile. She was loved and she will truly be missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Presidio of Tucson or the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum.