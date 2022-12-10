Jeanne Farnum

Jeanne Seaman Farnum May 11, 1921-December 2, 2022 Jeanne was born in Houghton, Michigan to Wyllys Arthur Seaman and Vera Williams Seaman. She graduated from Houghton High School in 1939, then spent one year at Michigan School of Mines (now Michigan Technological University) before transferring to University of Illinois where she majored in Geology. Upon graduation Jeanne worked as an assistant curator at the Mineral Museum and then joined the Michigan Geological Survey team as their first female geologist. In 1944 while serving on the U.S. Geological Survey team in Indianapolis, Indiana, she joined the American Red Cross as a staff assistant and was sent to Italy and Germany. On January 12, 1946, Jeanne married Lawrence B. Farnum (Larry), in Stamford, Connecticut, whom she met her senior year of high school. They were married for over 68 years and had six children. In 1948 Larry re-enlisted in the Army Corps of Engineers, thus beginning an exciting 20 year adventure for Jeanne as an Army wife (at which she excelled). This took the family to many places in the US, Turkey and Germany. Larry and Jeanne retired to Tucson, Arizona. They were soon uprooted to Singapore and Viet Nam, later to Sar Cheshma, Iran, back to Tucson, and then to Denver, Colorado. Finally Larry fully retired and moved to Summit County, Colorado where they were avid skiers and served as "Ambassadors" at Copper Mountain Ski Resort. Jeanne participated in the Senior Winter Olympic Games until the age of 85 earning many gold medals in the Giant Slalom, Obstacle Course, Cross Country, Speed Skating, and Biathlon. She had been the president of the rifle club in college. Jeanne was a proud member of Alpha Phi Sorority, PEO and her church choir. She was a beautiful dancer, ice skater and skier, as well as an accomplished seamstress and pianist. She and Larry shared a passion for the out-of-doors and loved to canoe, travel and meet people from all walks of life. They were excellent bridge players and party hosts. Jeanne continued to play bridge and canasta past her 101st birthday. Preceding Jeanne in death were her brother Bill Seaman, husband Larry Farnum, son-in-law Bill Torrence, and her only son Jeffrey Lawrence Farnum. Jeanne is survived by her brothers Jack and Arthur Seaman; her daughters Donna Cole (Tom), Joanie Rooker (Cal), Diane Woodworth (Steve), Deborah Torrence, Pam Hoyt; Daughter-in-law Jacqueline Heijting Farnum; 13 Grandchildren- Rebecca Cole Ahola, Guy Rooker, Daniel Cole, Calarri Rooker Cox, Sam Supowit, Brian Supowit, David Cole, Kristina Cole Gregg, Michael Cole, Jeff Torrence, Allison Woodworth, Ray Woodworth, Zoe Woodworth and 11 great-grandchildren. Jeanne was an inspiration to all who knew her for her strength of will and character, her optimism, her graciousness, her remarkable poise and talents, and her amazing luck at cards. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Vista de la Montana Methodist Church, 3001 Mira Vista lane, Tucson 85739. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Michigan Tech Fund #5312A (Lawrence B. Farnum Scholarship) 1400 Towsend Drive, Houghton, MI 49931.