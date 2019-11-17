LOPEZ, Jeanne Raymonde
passed away on November 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Jeanne was born on April 20, 1945 in Algers Algiers, North Africa. At 10 months old she sailed on the Queen Mary with her mother Liliane to New York before ultimately making their way to Tucson, AZ. Jeanne met her husband George in elementary school and eventually married her lifelong friend and love on December 11, 1966. She is the cherished mother of George and Jose; Nana to seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; beloved sister to her siblings and in-laws; and Tia to her nieces and nephews. Jeanne graduated in 1964 from Sunnyside High School, and enjoyed a long and fulfilling career with TUSD for 28 years before retiring. Jeanne had such an amazing personality and incredible sense of humor. When she gave you a card for any occasion she would draw the front picture of the card on the front of the envelope; that was her way of making you feel loved and treasured. Jeanne adored her family and friends and loved them unconditionally. She loved everyone and treated them like family. She never judged and accepted everyone as they were. Everyone who met her loved her. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents Clemente and Liliane and her brother, Frankie. Services are scheduled for Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the South Lawn Cemetery located at 5401 S. Park Ave. Tucson, AZ. Viewing is from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Mass from 11:00 a.m. - 12 p.m., and Burial to follow. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.