Jeanne Mache

MACHE, Jeanne A.
born on May 17, 1936, passed away on March 27, 2020. Jeanne of Lincolnshire, Illinois, and Tucson, Arizona; daughter of Frederick and Elsie (nee Nordgren) Schroeder is survived by her loving husband, Gerhard of 62 years; her children, Bob (Anne) Mache, Pam (Mary O'Donnell) Mache, Leanne (Rick) Hillesland; her grandchildren, Casi (Andrew) Finstad, Courtney (Brent) Miller, Margot Mache, Abigail (Phil) Wise, Max Mache, Jack O'Donnell-Mache, Tessa O'Donnell-Mache and Maddie O'Donnell-Mache; two great-grandchildren and her Cairn Terrier, Isley. Jeanne was a lover of animals of all kinds. She enjoyed entertaining and gardening, and always had many beautiful flowers to brighten her home. Above all, the most important thing to Jeanne was her family and gathering them to celebrate life events together. She always advised her friends and family "Stay out of trouble!"
Interment is private, In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Orphans of the Storm, 2200 Riverwoods Rd., Deerfield, Illinois. Arrangements by GLUEKERT FUNERAL HOME (847) 253-0168.
