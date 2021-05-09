We mourn the loss of Jeanne Taylor, who passed away on April 22, 2021. She was 73. Jeanne was Office Manager for CDG Architects in Tucson for many years and was renowned for her philanthropic and charitable pursuits, and her volunteer work with local non-profits. Jeanne served on the Board of Directors of Stories that Soar!, Literacy Connects and Live Theater Workshop. Jeanne enjoyed reading, traveling and entertaining friends in her beautiful home and garden. She was a loyal patron at her favorite locally-owned restaurants. A native of Van Nuys, California, Jeanne studied architecture at Pima Community College and anthropology at the University of Arizona. She was married twice and is survived by her life and work partner, Frank Mascia. An outdoor courtyard celebration of Jeanne's life will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., at Literacy Connects, 200 E. Yavapai Street, Tucson. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Jeanne's name to Literacy Connects or Live Theatre Workshop.