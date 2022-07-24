Jeffrey Boak

It is with sadness, we announce the passing of Jeffrey William Boak, age 50 on Sunday, June 19th, 2022. Jeff was born in Tucson, Arizona on May 13th, 1972. Jeff spent the first few years of his life growing up and attending school in Tucson. At around age 8, he and his mother and stepfather moved to the White Mountains. The family settled in Taylor, Arizona and Jeff was soon to be joined by two little sisters, Shanna and Kindall. Jeff loved being a big brother. He and his sisters spent much of their time outdoors playing and exploring the land around their home. Jeff was quite the explorer and would often find old artifacts from the surrounding hills in Taylor. During summers, the family would enjoy camping throughout the White Mountain area. Jeff also enjoyed spending time during the summer and holidays visiting in Tucson with his father, Gale and his family. Jeff was always an excellent communicator and had a sharp and inquisitive mind. He was an avid reader and even as a young boy, he enjoyed writing stories and poetry, He also had a passion for music and would create radio playlists, complete with title, artists and exact track times! Throughout his life, Jeff was the "go-to" person if you wanted the title of a song or name of a musician. He was an old sitcom and movie buff as well. He could name actors and television shows from as early as the 50's with ease. Jeff also loved his old John Wayne westerns. From a very young age, Jeff was very spiritual and remained so throughout his life. He also was drawn to philosophy. The Bible and books like "Man's Search for Meaning" by Viktor Frankl were very common choices for Jeff. When Jeff was around 18, he returned to make his home in Tucson. He had a short stint in the Army and was able to do some traveling in the South and Southwest. Upon returning to Arizona, he worked in retail and customer service positions. Jeff enjoyed sports and the New England Patriots were one of his favorite teams. He also loved animals and had a special affection for pugs. He enjoyed cooking and could be quite innovative in the kitchen. Sometimes this paid off and other times not so much! Jeff was known for his kindness to strangers. He felt compassion for those who he felt were struggling and wouldn't hesitate to offer a helping hand. Jeff was always ready with a hug and was never embarrassed to shed a tear during a sad movie. The Simpsons were his guilty pleasure and Jeff's laugh was a heartwarming combination of little boy and rascal. Once you really knew Jeff, you would never forget him (nor he you). A world without Jeff is going to be a difficult one for his family. Jeff had his struggles, as we all do. No one sets out in life to suffer from addiction. Jeff's love for his family and children never wavered as he strived to control the disease that confronted him on a daily basis. Jeff did his best; he will forever be loved, missed and remembered. Jeff is survived by his mother, Kristi Gray, sisters Shanna Gray (Julian), Kindall Gray (Derek), his father, Gale Boak (Lore), brother Joshua Boak, Stepfather David Gray (Tina), Jeff's children; Madelyn and stepson Bennett Rens, as well as many beloved uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. The family will be having a private celebration of Jeff's life. Please leave condolences in Jeff's memory online. Also, donations to a charity of your choice in Jeff's honor would always be appreciated. Arrangements by Desert Rose Heather.