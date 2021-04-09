Jeffrey Bollwinkel

Born December 3, 1948 to John and Erma Bollwinkel. Died peacefully March 30, 2021 with his wife, Joane Williams by his side. He was predeceased by sister, Joan Bitner (Keith); and brother, Jim Bollwinkel (Linda). He is survived by brother, Jack Bollwinkel (Kay); and sister, Judy Badura (Wally). His children have been the light of his life, Jeffrey Scott Bollwinkel (Julie), Amy Elizabeth Young (Ryan), Bradley Shane Bollwinkel (Lisa), and Jessica Rae Croxford (Christopher Root). He wished he could have known his grandchildren better, Brayden, Anna, Jonas, Harvey, and Hayden. Jeff's great joy in life was singing. After high school, he went on a mission to England and sang with an octet called the Missionaires. When he returned to Salt Lake City, he joined the Salt Lake Symphonic Choir. He also sang with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir for a brief period. When he moved to California, he sang with the Santa Barbara Choral Society. Jeff was very involved with scouting both as an eagle scout and scout master. He hoped when he became a policeman that it would be like scouting. Of course, he was wrong but was still proud of serving his community with the Salt Lake City Police dept. He retired after 23 years on the force. In Santa Barbara, he taught at Computer Training Network. In 2007, he and Joane moved to Oro Valley, AZ and became active with Osher Lifelong Learning. All who knew him will miss his beautiful voice and outrageous sense of humor. Donations in his name can be made to Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arizona. (https://give.uafoundation.org/olli) or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Neptune Society.