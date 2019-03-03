JEFFREY, Ione May
passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019 at the age of 92. Ione was predeceased by her husband, Donald M. Jeffrey and her son, Christopher D. Jeffrey. She leaves behind her daughter, Donna Wertman; her son, Max Jeffrey and his wife, Brigid; her son, Edward Jeffrey; five grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. Ione worked beside Don and Ed at their family's accounting practice until retiring at the age of 86. Iones family would like to extend a special word of thanks to the staffs of Remita Health and Sabino Canyon Rehabilitation for helping Ione leave this life as she lived it, with dignity and grace. Rosary/Visitation will be held for Ione on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL, 7 East University Blvd., Tucson, 85705. On Friday, March 8, 2019, Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 300 N. Tanque Verde Loop, Tucson, 85748. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated at Pima Animal Care Center or Corpus Christi Church. ( please add " in memory of Ione Jeffrey" to comments)