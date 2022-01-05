Jeffrey Niece

A former resident of Tucson, Jeff was famous for his infectious smile, quick wit, and sincere compassion. He never met a stranger. An excellent athlete and sports enthusiast, Jeff was also a gifted musician and drummer for several bands including Whole Lotta Zep and Mirror. He knew more about the Beatles than they knew about themselves. His poems and song lyrics are beautiful, touching, and heartfelt. Jeff dearly loved his children, Shawn (Joe) Pendergast (Flagstaff) and Justin (Liliana) (Tucson), and he cherished his precious grandchildren, Sophia, Colin, and Madeline Pendergast who survive him. Jeff's spirit of hope and optimism lives on through them. He is also survived by his brothers, Rick (Sheree) (Arkansas) and Kurt (Tucson); aunts, Sally Geyer (Ohio) and Christa Geyer (Colorado), numerous cousins, and countless friends.