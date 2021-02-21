Jeffrey Verdugo

78, born in Tucson, AZ on October 27, 1946. He passed on February 8, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Norma Verdugo. He is survived by his loving wife, Eleanor T. Verdugo of 52 years. His children, Gunther, Erica and Nicholas; seven grandchildren and brothers, Herman and Eric. He worked 33 years as a supervisor for the City of Tucson Water Department. He served three years in the Vietnam War. Services will be on Friday, February 26, 2021. Rosary will be held at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, South Chapel at 9:00 a.m., Mass at St. Ambrose Church at 10:30 a.m.