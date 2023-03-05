Jeffrey Laurence Witt, to our great sadness, passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2023 in Scottsdale AZ, due to complications following surgery. Jeff was born on January 13, 1970 in Manhattan KS, the second of two sons of Susan K Willis and John D Witt. Later the family moved to Columbia SC for 2 years, and then to Parsippany NJ. After his parents divorced, he moved with his mother & brother to Tucson AZ in 1980 where he completed his basic schooling, graduating with the Sahuaro HS Class of 1988. Jeff then attended Pima Community College, and in 1992 graduated with a degree in Spanish from the University of Arizona. Jeff worked for many years at American Airlines reservation center on the Spanish team, both in Tucson and in Euless TX, near DFW. After accepting an early retirement buyout from AA, Jeff moved back to Tucson where he worked briefly at the Relay Service for the Deaf, then accepted a position in logistics at FedEx Trade Network facility in Phoenix, working there until his untimely death. Jeff is survived by his mother and father; brother Michael, stepsister Di A'Willis, half brother Paul (Kelsey); daughters Paulina and Vanessa; grandson Amias Lopez; beloved companion Deidre Nezzie; ex-wife Elisa Witt; and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents Donald & Mary Witt and Herbert & Aileen Clinesmith; and stepfather Louis Willis. In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Diabetes Association. On Saturday March 11, 2023 there will be a funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St Pius X Catholic Church, followed by a Luncheon Celebration of Life for Jeff & Lou at 11:30 in the parish hall. Cremation arrangements by Neptune Society of Phoenix.