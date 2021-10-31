Jeffrey Yockey

YOCKEY, Jeffrey Gerard
age 56, of Tucson AZ, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 21, 2021 after a year-long courageous battle of Glioblastoma.
Jeff was born on August 6, 1965, in Flagstaff, AZ to Jack and Sharon Yockey. The family moved to Fond du Lac, WI in 1971. He graduated high school from Saint Mary's Springs Academy in 1984 and from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1989 with a degree in Chemical Engineering.
Jeff is survived by his daughter and son, Eve and Cy; his parents, Jack and Sharon; siblings Joe, Mary, Jim, Anne and Kate; his ex-wife, Laura, mother of Eve and Cy, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Jeff is preceded in death by his brother, John and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
The center of Jeff's life were his children, Eve and Cy. He was an amazing and dedicated father that loved spending all his free time with them; attending their sporting events, family trips to the National Parks, and barbequing on Sundays.
Jeff also loved his family very much. He was fortunate to be part of a very close family who all supported him throughout the last year. The amount of love they have for each other is beautiful.
Jeff very much enjoyed his job at Tucson Electric Power. He worked there for 20 years. He worked both in Corporate Environmental Services and Resource Planning. He enjoyed the challenges and worked with some incredibly kind people.
Jeff had an enormous amount of generosity and integrity and touched many lives with his thoughtful, warm character. He always went out of the way for others before himself. He volunteered many hours for the Tucson Waldorf School, where his children attended preschool through eighth grade, as Board President, Treasurer, and at multiple special events. Jeff also had an impeccable sense of humor and wit, in which his many friends and family enjoyed. He was an authentic person.
Jeff loved margaritas, music, swimming, camping, being with family and friends, trips to Rocky Point and back to the Midwest, accomplishing projects around the house, the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers.
Jeff's Celebration of Life is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Tucson Waldorf School, 3605 E. River Road, Tucson AZ 85718.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Soulistic Non-Profit Hospice or the Tucson Waldorf School. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.