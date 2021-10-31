Jeffrey Yockey

YOCKEY, Jeffrey Gerard

age 56, of Tucson AZ, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 21, 2021 after a year-long courageous battle of Glioblastoma.

Jeff was born on August 6, 1965, in Flagstaff, AZ to Jack and Sharon Yockey. The family moved to Fond du Lac, WI in 1971. He graduated high school from Saint Mary's Springs Academy in 1984 and from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1989 with a degree in Chemical Engineering.

Jeff is survived by his daughter and son, Eve and Cy; his parents, Jack and Sharon; siblings Joe, Mary, Jim, Anne and Kate; his ex-wife, Laura, mother of Eve and Cy, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Jeff is preceded in death by his brother, John and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

The center of Jeff's life were his children, Eve and Cy. He was an amazing and dedicated father that loved spending all his free time with them; attending their sporting events, family trips to the National Parks, and barbequing on Sundays.

Jeff also loved his family very much. He was fortunate to be part of a very close family who all supported him throughout the last year. The amount of love they have for each other is beautiful.