Jennie Marrs

MARRS, Jennie Vivian Young
Jennie Vivian Young, 93, was born in Tucson at the "Storks' Nest" July 4, 1926 and left this world to meet her Savior Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born to Jennie D and A.C. Young. She grew up on a small farm with her younger brother, Alex William. She is a graduate of Tucson High.
On May 2, 1947, she married Roscoe Marrs and they have celebrated 72 years of marriage. Together they had four children, Truda (Art Pauly), Roxanne (Jack Tallon), Rick (Paula) and Randall (WyLetta). She was a devoted mother who loved to teach through play.
She was a faithful Christian who served the marginalized, mentored children from the Bus Program, parented teen foster boys, taught children's Bible classes, and cooked meals for hundreds, maybe thousands.
Vivian loved children and worked as a teacher's aide at Homer Davis Elementary (FWSD). She will be remembered for her hospitality and giving spirit. She had a ready smile and quick wit. Vivian loved to sing, give generous gifts, and decorate for the holidays.
Her parents, brother, and one grandchild preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, four children, their spouses, six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.