Born to Ken Wagner and Corinne Wagner (Miller), Jennifer was born in Superior AZ in 1951, but grew up and spent most of her life in Tucson. After graduating from Palo Verde HS, Jennifer forewent college and followed her father's career path, becoming a Banker, and starting out at Great Western Savings and Loan. Throughout the years, she worked for several banking institutions (for various reasons) and eventually retired from National Bank of Arizona a few years ago. Jennifer was also involved in several community service organizations throughout the years, along with her former husband (George Barnett), the Uptown Optimist Club of Tucson being the primary organization. She was also heavily involved in her children's sporting activities while they were growing up and was often remarked upon how vocally supportive she would be. She spent her retirement fairly active, serving as the president of her HOA, as an on-call crisis management support member, helping to take care of others in need, and by helping to raise her grandson Rydin. A very giving person, Jennifer never met someone who would stay a stranger for long, and she always made sure that everybody had a place to spend the holidays, often welcoming newly met individuals to eat at the family table on Thanksgiving or Christmas. Unfortunately, we lost Jennifer to a hard-fought battle with cancer on February 24th of this year. She is survived by her children Brad and Brian; and her grandchildren Justice, Katherine, and Rydin. Jennifer chose to be cremated, so there will be no burial nor viewing ceremony. We will be holding a celebration of life ceremony for her instead. It will be at VFW Post 4903, located at 5320 E Bellevue St, in Tucson on April 1st (yes, April 1st) from 1-5pm. Anybody who she called friends, are welcome to attend. We look forward to seeing you all there and hearing your stories.