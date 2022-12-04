Jennifer Eldridge

Jennifer Erin Eldridge passed away on October 15, 2022, at home in Bristol, England. Jen was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend; she will be missed by so many people all over the world. Jen was born in Tucson, Arizona and lived there until she was 18. She was a busy little bee with strong will and a precocious little brain. She loved bossing her parents around and always surprised people with her bright mind and amazing memory. As a child, she loved imaginary play, art and dancing. As she got older, she became more interested in music and took up the cello. She continued her interests in art and dance and always loved a good adventure. She continued to impress her parents, teachers and friends with her drive, strong will, brightness and creativity. Jen went away to college at age 18 and never looked back. After graduating from Smith College, with honors, she travelled the world, starting with a year of studying abroad in Madrid, Spain. Her love of Spain eventually brought her back to Barcelona, where she lived for five years and became fluent in Spanish. She often remembered these years as some of the best fun she had in her life. She made so many dear friends and travelled all over Europe, seeing more sights and countries than many people might hope to see in a lifetime Jen returned to the U.S. in 2009 and earned a master's degree from Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon. In 2010, Jen moved to Egypt to pursue a career as an elementary school teacher in an international school. During that time, her sense of adventure took her to Ethiopia and all over the middle east. While in Egypt, she met her husband, Jon, the love of her life, who won her heart by offering to take her on a microbus ride in Cairo. In 2012, Jen and Jon moved to China together where they continued their travels in Asia and elsewhere, even after the birth of their oldest daughter, Lina. In 2017, they made the move back to the UK, with Jen arriving only weeks before the birth of their second daughter, Jasmine. Since 2017, their travels slowed, but Jen treasured this precious family time and her beautiful young girls. Jen's battle with cancer was long and valiant and was aided by the extraordinary and loving support and assistance from her friends, family and others touched by her courage and grace. Her glorious spirit and beautiful smile will endure in the hearts and memories of so many across the globe. Jen's life was celebrated by her family and friends at a memorial service held at the Anglican Chapel in Arnos Vale Cemetery in Bristol, where she was laid to rest in a beautiful natural setting and under a rainbow.