Jennifer Felix-henk

FELIX-HENK, Jennifer Ann

of Chandler, AZ passed away unexpectedly on February 9, 2021 at the age of 52. Jenni was born in San Jose, California on December 19, 1968. After spending her childhood in Tucson, Arizona, Jenni returned to San Jose to live and spend time with her family there, becoming what her family refers to as 'the matriarch cousin'; someone they could all look to for love and laughter. She later moved back to Tucson where she met and married the love of her life, Larry Henk. Together, they lived and worked in Chandler, Arizona with their beloved dogs, Lucy, Otis and Chandler.

There are no words that can describe the strength of Jenni's love or her passion for her family and friends and life. Simply put, Jenni's love knew no bounds. We will always miss and remember Jenni's loud, crazy, take-charge personality and giving nature. Our world has lost a bright light; our sunshine has dimmed.

Jenni is survived by her husband of ten years, Larry; parents, Ernie and Anna Felix; siblings, Ernie (Tisha) Felix, Rebecca (Matt) Vorholzer and Lisa (Daniel) Strishock; her nieces and nephews (who she called her babies) Anthony, Arianna, Dominic, Preston, Hadley and Charlie; grandmother, Julia Felix; her stepchildren, Chris and Toni.

Jenni will be laid to rest at the VALLEY OF THE SUN MORTUARY AND CEMETERY in Chandler, Arizona. Due to Covid-19, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jenni's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.