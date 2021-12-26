Jennifer Harmon

HARMON, Jennifer Leigh
40, passed away in Tucson, AZ on December 5, 2021, surrounded by her parents, Tom and Suzi Harmon; sister, Stephanie Harmon Urias, and her lifelong best friend, Lindsay Gray Eulberg. She is survived by her parents, sister, brother-in-law, Omar Urias; nephews, Alex and Antonio Urias; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends as well as her "fur baby" (cat) Remy.
Jennifer was born April 10, 1981, raised in Oro Valley, and graduated from Canyon del Oro High School in 1999. She graduated with honors from Coastline Community College with three Associates Degrees in Business, Social and Behavioral Sciences, and Arts and Humanities with a focus in Music. Jen had recently been accepted to the University of Arizona with the intent to pursue Pathology.
In business, Jen tended towards entrepreneurial endeavors to satisfy her very creative personality. She was a business owner, and for the past five years, Jen was a contributing writer for DJ Times Magazine.
Jennifer's main passions were music and fitness. At the age of four, she began playing piano, and not long after also played guitar and drums. Most recently, she created her own sounds with turntables and mixers, and would entertain friends right in her living room.
Growing up during the highly influential "grunge phase", Jen and her mother went to Seattle for her 14th birthday to attend Kurt Cobain's memorial. As it was not uncommon for people to be drawn to her magnetic personality, we weren't completely surprised when she ended up being interviewed and included on the local news!
As part of Jen's overall set of personal values, she believed in the strength of body and mind and incorporated both physical and mental fitness as part of her regular routine. This included yoga and meditation as well as regularly scheduled workouts at the gym (pre-Covid) and she was even a Certified Personal Trainer.
Most important of all to Jennifer were her family and friends. She never missed an opportunity to "hype" and promote her nephews, whom she loved as her own, to create photo memories and other incredibly thoughtful, unique, and meaningful gifts and gestures. She very much loved to help others.
Jen was an extraordinarily kind, caring, thoughtful, generous, and loving soul who will be missed by so many. We love you bunches and bunches, forever and ever. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.