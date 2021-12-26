Jennifer Harmon

HARMON, Jennifer Leigh

40, passed away in Tucson, AZ on December 5, 2021, surrounded by her parents, Tom and Suzi Harmon; sister, Stephanie Harmon Urias, and her lifelong best friend, Lindsay Gray Eulberg. She is survived by her parents, sister, brother-in-law, Omar Urias; nephews, Alex and Antonio Urias; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends as well as her "fur baby" (cat) Remy.

Jennifer was born April 10, 1981, raised in Oro Valley, and graduated from Canyon del Oro High School in 1999. She graduated with honors from Coastline Community College with three Associates Degrees in Business, Social and Behavioral Sciences, and Arts and Humanities with a focus in Music. Jen had recently been accepted to the University of Arizona with the intent to pursue Pathology.

In business, Jen tended towards entrepreneurial endeavors to satisfy her very creative personality. She was a business owner, and for the past five years, Jen was a contributing writer for DJ Times Magazine.

Jennifer's main passions were music and fitness. At the age of four, she began playing piano, and not long after also played guitar and drums. Most recently, she created her own sounds with turntables and mixers, and would entertain friends right in her living room.