It's been a year since we lost our precious angel, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. Hardly an hour goes by without us thinking about and missing you. Your bright eyes, warm smile, kind and loving personality were a gift to us, and the joy and love you brought into our lives will live in our hearts forever. Jen, we love and miss you bunches and bunches forever and ever!
Jennifer Harmon
-
- Updated
