JENSEN, Andreas Valdemar
was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin October 4, 1929 to Andreas and Edna Funk Jensen and entered eternal peace December 22, 2018. The Jensen family was entrepreneurial and well-traveled covering a good portion of both United States and Denmark. "Andy" Jensen graduated from Banning High School, received a Chemistry degree from University of Redlands. Soon after graduating Andy married Sheila Delores Reavis, built his first house in Ridgecrest, California. Sheila (pre-deceased) and Andy had three daughters, Terri Lynn, Robin Sheila and Nicolene Andrea. In 1965, the entire family served as Lutheran missionaries in Eket, Nigeria, the stay shortened by a Civil War, they settled in Silver Spring, MD. It was here Andy found a career path that would ultimately lead to retirement from Applied Physics Lab (the East coast version of Jet Propulsion Lab). Once retired, Andy continued to serve as a consultant forming his own business Motech Services in Lansing, Michigan. In 1986 Andy married Beth Lu Mar Yankee, MD. Andy and Beth have lived in Tucson since 1990 with Andy fully enjoying the "beauty and warmth of the desert" faithfully serving the Lord in various capacities at Faith Lutheran Church and School and the community. Andy is survived by his second wife, his three daughters, three grandchildren, Gordon Andreas, Garland Sheila, Kaylee Marie; two great-grandchildren, Jetran Andreas, Winter Gordan and siblings, Dean Englebert and Juanita Joan. His intellect, mischievousness, humor, and joy for his Lord will be missed by all who loved him. A Celebration of his Life will be held Friday, January 11, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.