Jeremie Roach

ROACH, Jeremie Blanchard
of Rio Rico, AZ passed away on April 9, 2020. Jeremie was born in Redding, CA on April 28, 1948 to Don and Betty Blanchard. She is survived by her husband, Tim Roach of Tubac; daughter, Paige McCarver and grandson, Jarrett McCarver of Amado, AZ; sisters, Joann Thorpe of Cottonwood, CA and Kym Blanchard of Stephenville, TX; her step-daughters, Traci Biasotti, Courtney Bailey and Lindsay Kaplan and their six children all of CA. Jeremie graduated from Shasta High School in Redding, CA in 1966. She later attended Sacramento State University where she studied geology. For many years Jeremie raised and showed dogs. She won many championships all over North America. Jeremie and Tim lived in Rancho Murieta, CA, St. Peters, PA, Cave Creek, AZ, and for the last ten years in Rio Rico, AZ. Jeremie enjoyed horseback riding, hiking, gardening and anything outdoors. She will always be remembered for her kind gentle spirit and her love of animals. A celebration of Jeremie's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.