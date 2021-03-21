Jerome Cronin

 Skip to main content
CRONIN, Jerome (Jerry) E.

91, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 in Charlotte, NC. He is survived by his five children, Michael Cronin, Peg Cronin, Daniel Cronin and his wife, Iris, Patti Murphy and her husband, Pender and Conor Cronin and his wife, Courtney; five grandchildren, Heather, Ryann, Colin, Farrell, and Tricia. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Theresa (nee Farrell) Cronin and daughter-in-law, Nancy Jo Cronin. Jerry is also survived by his sister, Betty Vail, sister-in-law, Margo Madonna, Conor's mother, Joan (nee Howley) Cronin, his friend, Martha Millhouse and numerous nieces and nephews.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204 (704) 641-7606.

