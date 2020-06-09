Jerome Dougherty

Jerome Dougherty

  • Updated

DOUGHERTY, Jerome Matthew

90, died peacefully in his sleep on June 2, 2020. He is survived by 1 sister, 7 children, 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He served as a linotype operator for the majority of his career. He was a volunteer at the County Medical Clinic, St. Ambrose Church, and Catholic Charities. He was a quiet, humble, kind man who spread love with everyone he met. He was twice widowed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Relief and St. Ambrose Church.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News