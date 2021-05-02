Jerome Hizny

HIZNY, Jerome

1942 - 2021

Jerome "Jerry" Hizny of Tucson, Arizona, passed away April 20, 2021 at the age of 79.

He was born in Pittston, Pennsylvania, on April 18, 1942 to Frank Hizny and Anna Hizny (née Grigovitch).

He leaves behind his loving wife of 52 years, Elizabeth (née Kukis).

Jerome is also survived by his children, Christopher (April) Hizny and Rachel (Jonathan) Gannon, along with grandchildren, Noah, Declan and Charlotte.

Jerome graduated from Kings College, Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, and served in the U.S. Air Force at Clark Air Base in the Philippines and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. He was a systems analyst for Bell Laboratories and Lucent Technologies for 27 years.

He is fondly remembered as an attentive and kind father, and loving husband.

He is scheduled to be interred at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana.

A Memorial Service was held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.