Jerome Kramer

Age 94, of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully on September 22nd. Jerry was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI. Jerry's sense of humor and ability to bring laughter and optimism will be sorely missed. Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Betty Kramer; brother, Morton; his beloved son, Andrew Kramer and the mother of his four sons, Karen Lee Kramer. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Mary Eleanor (nee Ivey); sons, Steven (Margaret Wilcox), David (Sari), Thomas (Susan); stepson, Steven Post and stepdaughter, Krista Post (John Healy); grandchildren, Anya and Ethan Healy, Sarah, Max, Zoe, Allie, Laura (Alex) Strashny, Adin Horovitz, Emily (Conrad) Schernecker and Alyssa (Alex) Nennig; great- grandchildren, Rafael, Maya, Wolf, Sara, Ethan, Charlie and Charlotte and many other beloved relatives and friends. Services will be held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery in Tucson, Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association.