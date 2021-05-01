CHAMBERLAIN, Jerry
aged 78, died on September 6, 2020, He is laid to rest at Marana Veterans cemetery. Military honors will take place on May 11, 2021.
Jerry was born in Panama, NY to Gladys and Allen Chamberlain (two teachers) on October 25, 1942. He was first named Arthur Ernest Chamberlain after his two grandfathers, but his name was changed six months later to Jerry Lee due to his grandmother's state of grief over the use of her deceased husband's name. This name change seemed to be more fitting to his character.
Growing up on a farm, Jerry always preferred an early to bed, early to rise way of life. He was a life-long Christian. Due to his devotion to his Christian faith, he was baptized a second time later in life. As a boy, his talents were soon recognized, both as a state-winning trumpet player and later as senior class president. He was always up to something and really enjoyed making people laugh. He was passionate about music and was a life-long piano player with Ragtime music being his favorite to play. He enjoyed performing for people. He also played both bass and banjo in a band while in the Navy.
Before joining the Navy, he studied music education at SUNY, Fredonia. After his service, he began his civilian career as an electrician for the United Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. His work took him from New York to Los Angeles to Alaska, and many places in between. He was proud to be an FLE brother and took pride in every responsibility that was assigned to him.
He was a proud Democrat. He took joy in restoring his 1973 Dodge Challenger. His heart was closely attached to Tucson, and he loved his land which he called home. Over the years, he took great pride in it and found solace and comfort there. He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Clapp of Palm Harbor, Florida, and daughter, Sarah Chamberlain of San Jose, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the Sonora Desert Museum in honor of Jerry Chamberlain.