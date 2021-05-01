Jerry Chamberlain

CHAMBERLAIN, Jerry

aged 78, died on September 6, 2020, He is laid to rest at Marana Veterans cemetery. Military honors will take place on May 11, 2021.

Jerry was born in Panama, NY to Gladys and Allen Chamberlain (two teachers) on October 25, 1942. He was first named Arthur Ernest Chamberlain after his two grandfathers, but his name was changed six months later to Jerry Lee due to his grandmother's state of grief over the use of her deceased husband's name. This name change seemed to be more fitting to his character.

Growing up on a farm, Jerry always preferred an early to bed, early to rise way of life. He was a life-long Christian. Due to his devotion to his Christian faith, he was baptized a second time later in life. As a boy, his talents were soon recognized, both as a state-winning trumpet player and later as senior class president. He was always up to something and really enjoyed making people laugh. He was passionate about music and was a life-long piano player with Ragtime music being his favorite to play. He enjoyed performing for people. He also played both bass and banjo in a band while in the Navy.