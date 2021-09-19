Jerry Cloutier

CLOUTIER, Jerry W.

79, passed away July 17, 2021. Born in Baton Rouge, LA. Preceded in death by mother, Mary L Cloutier. Survived by wife of 45 years, Carol and several first cousins in LA and CA.

Served in U S Air Force at Udorn, Thailand, Da Nang, Rhine Main, Germany and DMAFB. Graduated from U of Arizona with Bachelors and Masters in Psychology. A self-employed Licensed Professional Counselor he contracted with several State and County Agencies, working with families and children. He loved cycling, Porsche's, was a member of PCA Southern Arizona Region. and his kitties, Houdi and Misty.

Mass will be said September 19, 2021 at St. Frances Xavier Church, Baton Rouge, LA.

Special thank you to the staff of Palo Verde House, Via Elegante, Tucson Mountains and Casa de la Luz for excellent care with his diabetes and dementia. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.