Jerry was born in Texarkana, Texas to Charles and Margaret Van Dusen. As the daughter of an Army CWO, she moved frequently, making friends wherever she went. Stationed with her parents in Osaka, Japan, Jerry met Lt. John H. Grady. They married at Ft. Belvoir, VA on Feb. 3, 1950. Five kids followed. Upon retirement they settled in Tucson and it became their forever home. Jerry was preceded in death by her beloved husband, her parents, her brother Charles and his wife Patti. She is survived by her daughter Patti Horak (Henry Woltman, d.) daughter Peggy Murphy (Denny), sons John (Connie), Chuck (Linda) and Tim. Also survived by grandchildren Jenny Danna (Peter), Joe Horak (Beth), Becky Beveridge (Bob), Andy Woltman (Amy), Chris Murphy (Becca), Tim Murphy (Katy), Patrick Murphy, Stephanie Corbaley (Chris), Joe Richard, Scott Richard (Emily), Allison Zalkovsky (Andrew), Kendall Grady (Emily), Andy Grady, Brooke Britton, Jake Britton, and Ashley Moon. Great grandchildren include PJ, Ashlyn, Abby, Jacob, and Josie Danna, Natalie and Andrew Horak, Hannah and Egan Beveridge, Sam Woltman; Cole and Cameron Murphy, Jackson and Everett Murphy; Nathan and Whitney Corbaley, Savannah and Madison Richard; Henry and Emilia Zalkovsky; and Baylee Moon. She is also survived by her dear friend Scott Bauman. Funeral service 10:00am Monday, May 1, Adair-Avalon, 8090 N. Northern Ave. Tucson 85704, Interment noon Tuesday, May 2, Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial, 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista 85635. Special thanks to Casa de la Luz Hospice, Fairwinds Residence staff, and especially to Karen and Gary Foster who were Jerry's friends/caretakers/companions for the last 20 years. Memorials preferred to Casa de la Luz Hospice, 7740 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704, or Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Rd. Tucson AZ 85705.