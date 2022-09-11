Jerry Kotulla

Jerry A. Kotulla MD died unexpectedly on March 29, 2022 in Asheville, NC. He was born in Chicago, IL on January 9, 1949. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert J. Kotulla and Katherine M. Kotulla (Simon) and his brother Michael J. Kotulla (Vietnam). Jerry is survived by his sister, Wendy M. Kotulla (Lori K. Rieth) and numerous friends and extended family. Jerry initially earned a degree in electrical engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology and worked several years in the 1970's at Sargent and Lundy before changing the path of his life. He graduated from the University of Illinois medical school in 1985. In 1991 he left Chicago to pursue his Pain Management specialty. Those studies culminated at University of Arizona in the mid 1990's where he also came to love Tucson and the desert. His career took him to TX, SC and Johnson City, TN. He established a private practice there and expanded to Arden, Tryon and Mars Hill, NC. He retired in March 2021 after more than 30 years as an MD and was looking forward to spending his retirement in Tucson with friends and family. We know his spirit is here. A virtual and in person Celebration of Life is planned for October 8, 2022. Arrangement by Western Carolina Mortuary.