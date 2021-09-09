Jerry Manka

MANKA, Jerry Noreen (Emmack)

Jerry Noreen Manka passed away peacefully on September 5, 2021. Jerry was born to William "Bill" and Doris Emmack on May 2, 1943 in Riverton, Wyoming. In 1960 Jerry married Larry Manka. Their wedding reception was held at Jerry's high school prom. She and Larry moved to Tucson in 1967 to raise their family. Jerry was an active member of PEO Chapter U for many years.

Jerry is preceded in death by her parents, son, Tom; grandson, Justin and sister-in-law, Janice Emmack. She is survived by Larry, her loving husband of 61 years; son, Daniel (Anne); grandchildren, Sydney, Maxwell and Reagan; grandson, Christopher (Courtney) and great-granddaughter, Charley; brother, Milo Emmack and many other Manka family members and friends. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mom and grandma. We will hold her in our hearts forever.

We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Peppi's House for their compassionate care of Jerry during her last days.

A Memorial Service will be held at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, 710 S. Kolb Road, 85710 on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.