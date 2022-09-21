Jerry Mcwilliams

Dr. Jerry Lee McWilliams passed away on June 14, 2022 at the age of 92 in Oro Valley, AZ. She was born on May 20th, 1930 in Meridian, MS. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John David McWilliams. ?She is survived by two brothers, James I. Johnston of Slidell, LA and Thomas Johnston of San Antonio, TX; as well as three children, John D. McWilliams Jr. of Timaru, New Zealand, James K. McWilliams of Tucson, AZ and Susan F. McWilliams of Oro Valley, AZ. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Amanda Clark, Savannah Hicks, Katherine McWilliams and Rebecca McWilliams, as well as two great-grandchildren, Hunter Clark and McKenna Clark. Dr. McWilliams was a passionate healthcare professional and a scholar of psychology who cared deeply for her patients, her friends, and her family. She was an avid lover of reading, learning, and gardening, and she spent her weekends teaching her great-grandchildren to cook her wonderful recipes. She will be greatly missed, as we all love her a bushel and a peck (and a hug around the neck!) S ervices will be held at Blackwater Baptist Church in Daleville, MS on October 1st, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.