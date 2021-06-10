Jerry Schneider

Scouting was one of his passions. He joined scouts as a boy and continued until he turned 18 after receiving his Eagle. As an adult he became an avid scouter supporting his boys in 2006. He was not just a scout leader he was a mentor. He worked hard to help the young men and women achieve scouting goals and grow into intelligent and hard working men and women. He was a master mechanic who could fix anything and solve most problems. Once up at Camp Lawton, the volunteers were struggling to fit a ten foot board on the saw to cut it down to eight feet. Jerry wisely turned the board so that the cuts were done at the two foot mark instead of the 8 foot mark making the boards more manageable and the cutting safer. He called it his red neck problem solving skills.